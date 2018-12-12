Town begins second phase of renovations to school admin. building

Chances are, most have driven down Poplar Ave. toward Collierville Town Square and seen the construction happening at the Collierville Schools Administration office.

The building, known as the Collierville Historic High School dates back to the 1930’s, and has needed significant renovations over the past few years.

“This land has been the site of education in Collierville since the late 1800s,” said Derek Honeycutt, director of General Services. “There are a lot of memories associated with the historic building, therefore we are not only preserving the building but improving it, too.”

The town is currently in Phase II of the renovation process, and the upgrades are going to make a substantial impact on the accessibility of the building while maintaining the historical integrity of the site.

A new, two-story building entrance and parking lot will be added to the north side of the building facing Poplar.

Other exterior improvements include sidewalks, doors, windows, a fresh coat of paint, and flood light upgrades.

Interior renovations will consist of installing a new elevator, second floor classroom to office conversion, and new furnishings, wall coverings, flooring and paint in the auditorium. All four of the building’s restrooms will receive new water and drain pipes to all fixtures and ADA compliant upgrades. There will be breakrooms created on each floor that will both have a sink, cabinets, and standard appliance hook-ups.

In 2013, the Town of Collierville began the renovation process internally, with Town Facilities Maintenance staff converting the first floor classrooms into office space for Collierville Schools Administration to move into the building.

The first phase was completed in 2017 and consisted of new HVAC systems, electric upgrades, and a new roof.

During the entirety of Phase II renovations, Collierville Schools’ administrative operations will remain fully functional.

The phase II renovation project will be completed in the summer of 2019.

