Five Collierville elected officials were sworn into office last week in the Collierville High School Community Room.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee administered the Oath of Office Ceremony and US District Court Judge Mark Norris read the Responsibilities of Public Office.

PICTURED: From left are Alderman Tom Allen, School Board Member Wanda Chism, Alderman Maureen Fraser, Alderman Billy Patton and School Board Member Frank Warren.

