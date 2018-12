Lady Mustang senior basketball standout Jayla Hemingway joined the 2,000 point club last week in a 77-11 win over Bartlett.

The Collierville resident was presented with a special commemorative ball on Dec. 4 during a 71-35 win against Southaven.

She is averaging 24 points a game through Houston’s first eight games.

Hemingway is pictured with Houston Head Coach Ben Moore and Mississippi State Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Elena Lovato.

