Before school let out for Thanksgiving break, Bailey Station Elementary kindergarten students enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast. Students compared the lives of the Pilgrims and Native Americans to their own lives, learned about the first Thanksgiving and participated in a reenactment of the First Thanksgiving feast.

PICTURED: Greyson Beyl and his mom are all smiles at the feast.

BELOW: Laiken Derrick and her mom pause for a photo opportunity.