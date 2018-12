The Collierville Dragons fell to Dunham High School last Tuesday in the third round of the Team Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic in Louisiana.

The Dragons beat Jeanerette and Mandeville high schools earlier in the tournament.

Collierville (3-2) is scheduled to host Harding Academy this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

PICTURED: Dragon senior guard Kevin Wright makes the layup.

