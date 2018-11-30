Collierville Christmas Parade moved to Dec. 1

This week, the Town of Collierville has been monitoring the possibility of severe weather for the 42nd Annual Collierville Christmas Parade scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

The Town has been in contact with multiple, credible weather forecast services that have provided us with reliable weather forecasts for Town events in the past. The best weather data provided to us has indicated that definite, inclement weather is approaching this afternoon and evening, with heavy rains and high winds from 7 p.m. until midnight, Friday, November 30.

Based on the reliable weather data we received and concern for the safety of our participants and audience, the Town has made a decision to postpone the Collierville Christmas Parade to take place tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at White / Market heading north down Byhalia to end at Frank Road.

To make sure you have the most up-to-the-minute, accurate information about the Saturday, December 1, 42nd Annual Collierville Christmas Parade, visit collierville.com, or follow the Town’s social media via Twitter: twitter.com/ColliervilleGov and Facebook: facebook.com/townofcollierville.

