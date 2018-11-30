Collierville has many festive activities planned to help create a magical Christmas season for you and your family. The annual Collierville Christmas Parade will be on Nov. 30, with some additional Christmas cheer throughout the rest of the month.

The Southeast Tourism Society selected Christmas in Collierville as an ‘STS Top 20 Event; since 1985, the travel industry organization salutes the most unique, diverse, and unparalleled events in the region.

Continue reading to see a detailed schedule of all the events planned this year to celebrate Christmas in Collierville.

November 30 – Collierville Christmas Parade

• Down Byhalia from White Road to West Collierville Middle School, starts at 7 p.m.; rain date, Dec. 1st

December 1 – Christmas in Collierville Saturday

• Santa on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (backup location: Depot Visitors Center)

• Collierville Middle School Chorus performance at 10 a.m.

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Meet-and-Greet with “Zuzu” Grimes from “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Depot Conference Room, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. **Line will cut off at 3:30 p.m. **

• Spotlight Saturday at the Morton Museum of Collierville History (196 Main Street), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 3, 4, 5, 6 – Twelve Days of Craft-mas

• Celebrate the season with some holiday crafts at the Collierville Burch Library! Go to one or all twelve, just drop in, make a project, and take it home.

• 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – or while crafting supplies last – on Monday through Thursday of the first three weeks of December.

• While geared towards 6th grade and under, elves of all ages are welcome.

• Please check the events calendar at colliervillelibrary.libcal.com for the room location.

n December 6 – Movie on the Square

• Showing of “Miracle on 34th Street” on Town Square, the movie starts at 6:30 p.m; No rain location or date. ** The Harrell Theatre is hosting “Miracle on 34th Street” December 1-9. **

• Collierville Literacy Council will be in the Depot handing out FREE books.

• Hot Chocolate served inside the Depot.

December 8 – Christmas in Collierville Saturday

• Santa on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (backup location: Depot Visitors Center)

• Strolling Opera Memphis Dickens Carolers between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10-4pm

• “Shop Local Saturday” Double Decker Bus shuttle (Town Square to/from Carriage Crossing), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bluff City Blenders Train Displays in Depot Conference Room, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

December 10, 11, 12 – Holiday Home Light Tours

• Double Decker Bus Holiday Home Lights Tours at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Registration opens December 3 at 10 a.m. here: https://tinyurl.com/jmcrgx7

December 10, 11, 12, 13 – Twelve Days of Craft-mas

• Celebrate the season with some holiday crafts at the Collierville Burch Library. Go to one or all twelve, just drop in, make a project, and take it home.

• 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – or while crafting supplies last – on Monday through Thursday of the first three weeks of December.

• While geared towards 6th grade and under, elves of all ages are welcome.

• Please check the events calendar at colliervillelibrary.libcal.com for the room location.

December 15 – Christmas in Collierville Saturday

• Santa on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (backup location: Morton Museum)

• Sycamore Elementary School Choir performance at 1 p.m.

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10-4 p.m.

• Bluff City Blenders Train Displays in Depot Conference Room, 10-4pm

• Hot Chocolate at the Morton Museum, 10am-2pm

December 17, 18, 19 – Holiday Home Light Tours

• Double Decker Bus Holiday Home Lights Tours at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Registration opens December 3 at 10am here: https://tinyurl.com/jmcrgx7

December 17, 18, 19, 20 – Twelve Days of Craft-mas

• Celebrate the season with some holiday crafts at the Collierville Burch Library! Go to one or all twelve, just drop in, make a project, and take it home.

• 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – or while crafting supplies last – on Monday through Thursday of the first three weeks of December.

• While geared towards 6th grade and under, elves of all ages are welcome.

• Please check the events calendar at colliervillelibrary.libcal.com for the room location.

December 20 – Candy Canes and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus

• Morton Museum of Collierville History, 10:30am and 1:30 p.m.

Other Holiday Events (non-Town Sponsored):

December 1-9

• “Miracle on 34th Street” at the Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. Visit colliervilleartscouncil.org for show times and tickets.

December 8

• Contemporary Club Home Tour and Gift Gazebo at the Morton Museum of Collierville History. The home tour is not recommended for children under 12. There is a FREE shuttle service available. More information at colliervillecontemporaryclub.org.

December 14

• Carols & Candlelight by Peace Tree UMC at the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. The charm of the Town Square, decorated for the holiday season, provides a wonderful backdrop for this family gathering. Musicians will lead the crowd in singing well-known Christmas Carols, and Pastor Kristofer Roof will share a prayer for our town and families.

NOW – January 18

• Away in 100 Mangers returns to the Bible Museum on the Square. More than 100 nativity scenes representing over 45 countries have been selected from a private collection.

They will be showcasing the Nativity Story as it is envisioned by people from the world over, reflecting many diverse aspects of each of their native countries. Learn more at biblemuseumonthesquare.org.

