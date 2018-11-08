Rezoning to be discussed for 297-lot development

Nearly 95 acres just south of Carriage Crossing could soon be rezoned to medium density residential.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the rezoning from forest agricultural during its Nov. 12 meeting. There will be a public forum before the reading.

The rezoning request is related to a pending residential development that includes 297 single family lots. The development will be called Brooks Estate.

The first reading of the ordinance passed last month.

There are currently no residences on the property, which has been used for agricultural activities.

John McCarty of McCarty Granberry Engineering said the residential development will connect to the existing southern end of Houston Levee Road. It will back up the south side of Carriage Crossing.

“It will be developed with large common open spaces and a greenbelt trail along the south side that will make a future connection to Hinton Park,” he said.

The development will have two main entrances on Houston Levee.

“It will be a desirable single family residential development with approximately 3.2 lots per acre,” he said.

McCarty said the development will “preserve the natural area along the south side of the project and cluster the lots to allow for large common open spaces.”

“The large common open spaces along Houston Levee will contain detention areas that also serve as an amenity to the development,” he added.

The development will include 168 feet of common open space at the front to provide an adequate buffer to the proposed four-lane roadway.

The Board will vote on third and final reading during their Nov. 26 meeting.

