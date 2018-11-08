O’Neill to be honored on Friday

Collierville Head Football Coach Mike O’Neill will be honored at 7 p.m. Friday at Minglewood Hall in Midtown with a Courage Thru Cancer award.

He is one of several award recipients who have battled cancer while inspiring others. The event is a fund raiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Courage Thru Cancer is an organization that strives to make sure no one who is diagnosed with cancer faces it alone.

O’Neill had Stage 4 throat cancer and was treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston from October 2017 through March 2018. O’Neill also has an on-line video for the event.

“It’s going to be very positive,” said O’Neill.

The Dragons finished third in Region 7-6A. They were 5-5 before losing to Whitehaven in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs on Friday.

