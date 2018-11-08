Dragons done for season

The 2018 football season concluded last Friday for the Collierville Dragons at the hands of Whitehaven in the first round of the Class 6A State Football Playoffs.

Collierville scored in the second quarter on a pass from quarterback Mitch Austin to running back Peyton Murphy, who had 69 yards on the ground on the night.

However, the Dragons were unable to score again and eventually fell 40-7 to the Tigers.

Austin, a junior, finished the game with 156 passing yards on 20 completions.

His favorite target was senior receiver Justin Stonework, who had 106 yards on 11 receptions.

The game was close until the Tigers (8-3) put up 20 points in the second quarter. Collierville finished the season with a 5-6 record.

Whitehaven will move on to play No. 1 seeded Germantown on Friday.

PICTURED: Coaches, families and players embrace after Friday’s road loss in the playoffs.