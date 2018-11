Hundreds of local children donned Halloween costumes last Friday and trick-or-treated on Collierville’s Historic Town Square.

Each October, Junior Auxiliary of Collierville partners with Main Street Collierville and the Town of Collierville to put on Scare On the Square.

PICTURED: Craig Gyergyo passes out candy to two little princesses.

BELOW: Leslie and Adelyn Williams pose for a photo.