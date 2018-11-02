Reader’s Choice 2018 Winners Announced

BEST OVERALL

• Man Of The Year

Coach Mike O’Neill

• Woman Of The Year

Executive Pastor Deborah Suddarth

• Best Restaurant

Raven and Lily

• Best Business

At Home Heating and Air

AUTOMOTIVE

• Best Body Shop

Superior Auto Body

• Best Auto Parts Dealer

NAPA

• Best Car Wash

Car Wash USA

• Best New Car Dealer

Sunrise Buick

• Best Auto Service

Christian Brothers Automotive

• Best Tire Dealer

Raleigh Tire

• Best Used Car Dealer

Collierville Auto Center

DINING

• Asian Food

TAO Asian Cuisine

• Best Bakery

Smallcakes

• Best BBQ

Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Breakfast

Waffle Iron

• Best Burger

Huey’s

• Best Business Lunch

Silver Caboose

• Best Catering

Simply Done Catering & Events

• Best Catfish

Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Coffee

Square Beans Coffee

• Best Cupcakes

Smallcakes

• Best Deli

Bogie’s Delicatessen

• Best Doughnuts

Sam’s Donut Shop

• Best Fast Food

Chick-fil-a

• Best Fine Dining

Jim’s Place Grille

• Best Food Truck

Mama D’s

• Best French Fries

McDonald’s

• Best Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

• Best Hot Wings

Ciao Baby

• Best Ice Cream Shop

Smallcakes

• Best Italian Food

Cafe Piazza

• Best Mexican Food

El Porton

• Best Pizza

Memphis Pizza Cafe

• Best Pulled Pork

Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Ribs

Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Salad

Cheffie’s

• Best Seafood

Bonefish Grill

• Best Shakes

Micco’s Sno Cones

• Best Smoothies

Smoothie King

• Best Southern Cooking

Silver Caboose

• Best Steaks

Jim’s Place Grille

• Best Sushi

TAO Asian Cuisine

EDUCATION

• Best PreSchool/Daycare

Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Private Elementary

Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Private High School

Briarcrest Christian School

• Best PTA/PTO

Collierville Elementary School

• Best Public Elementary

Collierville Elementary School

• Best Public High School

Collierville High School

FINANCIAL

• Best Bank

First Citizen’s National Bank

• Best Credit Union

First South Credit Union

• Best Mortgage

First Citizen’s National Bank

• Best Title Company

CloseTrak Closing & Title Services

HEALTHCARE

• Best Alzheimer’s Care

Page Robbins Adult Day Care

• Best Dental Care

Dr. Nelson W. Campany

• Best Eye Clinic

Cullison Eye Care

• Best Fitness Center

Burn Boot Camp

• Best Hospital

Baptist Collierville

• Best Medical Clinic

Total Health Medical Clinic

• Best Assisted Living

Hearthside Senior Living

• Best Pharmacy

Benevere Pharmacy

• Best Rehabilitation Services

Peak Potential Therapy

• Best Weight Loss Center

PT Squared

RETAIL

• Best Antique Store

Sheffield’s Antique Mall

• Best Appliance Store

Lowe’s

• Best Bridal Service

Ballew Bridal & Formal

• Best Building Supply

Thrifty Building Supply, Inc.

• Best Cell Phone Dealer

A T & T

• Best Children’s Clothing

Sass It Up

• Best Computer Store

Patton Computers

• Best Farm Store

Russell’s Farm Supply

• Best Farmer’s Market

Collierville Farmer’s Market

• Best Florist

CJ Lilly & Co.

• Best Furniture Store

Amish Excellence

• Best Gift Shop

Patricia’s On The Square

• Best Hardware Store

Lowe’s

• Best Jewelry Store

Glenn Clark Jewelers

• Best Lawn and Garden Store

Russell’s Farm Supply

• Best Liquor Store

Cheer’s Wine and Spirits

• Best Lumber Store

Thrifty Building Supply, inc.

• Best Men’s Clothing

Dixie Pickers

• Best Motorcycle Dealership

Bumpus Harley Davidson

• Best Produce

Aldi

• Best Shoe Store

Jackson’s Shoes

• Best Wedding Venue

Simply Done Catering & Events

• Best Women’s Clothing

Patricia’s On The Square

SERVICES

• Best Accounting Firm

Hylander CPA Firm

• Best Barber Shop

Faded Cuts For Men

• Best Beauty Shop

Southern Styles

• Best Builder

Dave Moore Companies

• Best Computer Repair

Patton Computers

• Best Consignment Shop

His & Her Consignment Boutique

• Best Day Spa

In Great Hands

• Best Dry Cleaners

Dry Clean Super Center

• Best Electrical Services

C & B Electric Service LLC

• Best Entertainment

Jumpin’ Jellybeans

• Best Funeral Home

Collierville Funeral Home

• Best Heating/Cooling

At Home Heating & Cooling

• Best Hotel

Marriott Hotels

• Best Insurance Provider

Carrie Moore – Allstate Insurance

• Best Internet Provider

A T & T

• Best Landscaping

Cypress Lawn and Landscapes

• Best Lawn Care

Mid South Turf Professionals

• Best Martial Arts Studio

USA Karate

• Best Movie Theater

Malco

• Best Moving Services

My Town Movers

• Best Nail Salon

Daisy Nails

• Best Party Rentals

Affordable Party Rentals

• Best Pest Control

Fortress Termite and Pest Control

• Best Pet Service

Collierville Pet Hospital

• Best Photo Studio

Cindy B. Thymius Photography

• Best Plumbing

Johnson’s Plumbing

• Best Real Estate Agency

John Green & Co. Realtors

• Best Roofing Company

A-Team Roofing

• Best Staffing

Sedona Staffing

• Best Storage

Chaney Dr. Mini Storage

• Best Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tan

• Best Travel Agency

Custom Travel

WORSHIP

• Best Bible School

Grace Hill Church

• Best Church

Grace Hill Church

• Best Outreach Ministry

Young Life

• Best Sunday School

Covenant Baptist

• Best Vacation Bible School

Grace Hill Church

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

• Artist/Craftsman

Cynthia Hoch – Beadlove

• Attorney

Chad Roberts – Harris Shelton

• Best Banker

Gene Bridges – First Citizen’s Nation Bank

• Best Barber

Brittany Streit

• Best Chiropractor

Jeff Carr – Natural Potential Chiropractic

• Best Dentist

Dr. Nelson Campany

• Best Doctor

Dr. Joan Michelle Allmon

• Best Financial Advisor

Gerald Nelson – Principal Services Inc.

• Best Firefighter

Joe Lee Rape

• Best Hair Stylist

Natalie Gurkin Harper – Headlines

• Best Hospital Employee

Alicia Fletcher

• Best Insurance Agent

Caleb Hollingsworth – State Farm Ins.

• Best Massage Therapist

Stephanie Andre – In Great Hands

• Best Mechanic

Ken Daniel

• Best Nurse

Alley Rutledge

• Best Pastor

Jason Stockdale – Grace Hill Church

• Best Pediatrician

Dr. Fesmire – Pediatrics’s East

• Best Pharmacist

Brendell Pounders – Walgreens

• Best Police Officer

Jason Ducham

• Best Private School Teacher

Renee Loebel – Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Public School Teacher

Elizabeth Mullen

• Best Realtor

Maureen Fraser – John Green & Co.

• Best School Principal

Mr. Tyler Salyer – Collierville Elementary School

• Best Town Employee

Bobby Kinney

• Best Veterinarian

Karen Gant – The Pet Hospital