Categorized | News

Reader’s Choice 2018 Winners Announced

Posted on November 2, 2018.

web

BEST OVERALL
• Man Of The Year
Coach Mike O’Neill

• Woman Of The Year
Executive Pastor Deborah Suddarth

• Best Restaurant
Raven and Lily

• Best Business
At Home Heating and Air

AUTOMOTIVE
• Best Body Shop
Superior Auto Body

• Best Auto Parts Dealer
NAPA

• Best Car Wash
Car Wash USA

• Best New Car Dealer
Sunrise Buick

• Best Auto Service
Christian Brothers Automotive

• Best Tire Dealer
Raleigh Tire

• Best Used Car Dealer
Collierville Auto Center

DINING
• Asian Food
TAO Asian Cuisine

• Best Bakery
Smallcakes

• Best BBQ
Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Breakfast
Waffle Iron

• Best Burger
Huey’s

• Best Business Lunch
Silver Caboose

• Best Catering
Simply Done Catering & Events

• Best Catfish
Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Coffee
Square Beans Coffee

• Best Cupcakes
Smallcakes

• Best Deli
Bogie’s Delicatessen

• Best Doughnuts
Sam’s Donut Shop

• Best Fast Food
Chick-fil-a

• Best Fine Dining
Jim’s Place Grille

• Best Food Truck
Mama D’s

• Best French Fries
McDonald’s

• Best Fried Chicken
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

• Best Hot Wings
Ciao Baby

• Best Ice Cream Shop
Smallcakes
• Best Italian Food
Cafe Piazza

• Best Mexican Food
El Porton

• Best Pizza
Memphis Pizza Cafe

• Best Pulled Pork
Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Ribs
Captain John’s BBQ

• Best Salad
Cheffie’s

• Best Seafood
Bonefish Grill

• Best Shakes
Micco’s Sno Cones

• Best Smoothies
Smoothie King

• Best Southern Cooking
Silver Caboose

• Best Steaks
Jim’s Place Grille

• Best Sushi
TAO Asian Cuisine

EDUCATION
• Best PreSchool/Daycare
Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Private Elementary
Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Private High School
Briarcrest Christian School

• Best PTA/PTO
Collierville Elementary School

• Best Public Elementary
Collierville Elementary School

• Best Public High School
Collierville High School

FINANCIAL
• Best Bank
First Citizen’s National Bank

• Best Credit Union
First South Credit Union

• Best Mortgage
First Citizen’s National Bank

• Best Title Company
CloseTrak Closing & Title Services

HEALTHCARE
• Best Alzheimer’s Care
Page Robbins Adult Day Care

• Best Dental Care
Dr. Nelson W. Campany

• Best Eye Clinic
Cullison Eye Care

• Best Fitness Center
Burn Boot Camp

• Best Hospital
Baptist Collierville

• Best Medical Clinic
Total Health Medical Clinic

• Best Assisted Living
Hearthside Senior Living

• Best Pharmacy
Benevere Pharmacy

• Best Rehabilitation Services
Peak Potential Therapy

• Best Weight Loss Center
PT Squared

RETAIL
• Best Antique Store
Sheffield’s Antique Mall

• Best Appliance Store
Lowe’s

• Best Bridal Service
Ballew Bridal & Formal

• Best Building Supply
Thrifty Building Supply, Inc.

• Best Cell Phone Dealer
A T & T

• Best Children’s Clothing
Sass It Up

• Best Computer Store
Patton Computers

• Best Farm Store
Russell’s Farm Supply

• Best Farmer’s Market
Collierville Farmer’s Market

• Best Florist
CJ Lilly & Co.

• Best Furniture Store
Amish Excellence

• Best Gift Shop
Patricia’s On The Square

• Best Hardware Store
Lowe’s

• Best Jewelry Store
Glenn Clark Jewelers

• Best Lawn and Garden Store
Russell’s Farm Supply

• Best Liquor Store
Cheer’s Wine and Spirits

• Best Lumber Store
Thrifty Building Supply, inc.

• Best Men’s Clothing
Dixie Pickers

• Best Motorcycle Dealership
Bumpus Harley Davidson

• Best Produce
Aldi

• Best Shoe Store
Jackson’s Shoes

• Best Wedding Venue
Simply Done Catering & Events

• Best Women’s Clothing
Patricia’s On The Square

SERVICES
• Best Accounting Firm
Hylander CPA Firm

• Best Barber Shop
Faded Cuts For Men

• Best Beauty Shop
Southern Styles

• Best Builder
Dave Moore Companies

• Best Computer Repair
Patton Computers

• Best Consignment Shop
His & Her Consignment Boutique

• Best Day Spa
In Great Hands

• Best Dry Cleaners
Dry Clean Super Center

• Best Electrical Services
C & B Electric Service LLC

• Best Entertainment
Jumpin’ Jellybeans

• Best Funeral Home
Collierville Funeral Home

• Best Heating/Cooling
At Home Heating & Cooling

• Best Hotel
Marriott Hotels

• Best Insurance Provider
Carrie Moore – Allstate Insurance

• Best Internet Provider
A T & T

• Best Landscaping
Cypress Lawn and Landscapes

• Best Lawn Care
Mid South Turf Professionals

• Best Martial Arts Studio
USA Karate

• Best Movie Theater
Malco

• Best Moving Services
My Town Movers

• Best Nail Salon
Daisy Nails

• Best Party Rentals
Affordable Party Rentals

• Best Pest Control
Fortress Termite and Pest Control

• Best Pet Service
Collierville Pet Hospital

• Best Photo Studio
Cindy B. Thymius Photography

• Best Plumbing
Johnson’s Plumbing

• Best Real Estate Agency
John Green & Co. Realtors

• Best Roofing Company
A-Team Roofing

• Best Staffing
Sedona Staffing

• Best Storage
Chaney Dr. Mini Storage

• Best Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan

• Best Travel Agency
Custom Travel

WORSHIP
• Best Bible School
Grace Hill Church

• Best Church
Grace Hill Church

• Best Outreach Ministry
Young Life

• Best Sunday School
Covenant Baptist

• Best Vacation Bible School
Grace Hill Church

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
• Artist/Craftsman
Cynthia Hoch – Beadlove

• Attorney
Chad Roberts – Harris Shelton

• Best Banker
Gene Bridges – First Citizen’s Nation Bank

• Best Barber
Brittany Streit

• Best Chiropractor
Jeff Carr – Natural Potential Chiropractic

• Best Dentist
Dr. Nelson Campany

• Best Doctor
Dr. Joan Michelle Allmon

• Best Financial Advisor
Gerald Nelson – Principal Services Inc.

• Best Firefighter
Joe Lee Rape

• Best Hair Stylist
Natalie Gurkin Harper – Headlines

• Best Hospital Employee
Alicia Fletcher

• Best Insurance Agent
Caleb Hollingsworth – State Farm Ins.

• Best Massage Therapist
Stephanie Andre – In Great Hands

• Best Mechanic
Ken Daniel

• Best Nurse
Alley Rutledge

• Best Pastor
Jason Stockdale – Grace Hill Church

• Best Pediatrician
Dr. Fesmire – Pediatrics’s East

• Best Pharmacist
Brendell Pounders – Walgreens

• Best Police Officer
Jason Ducham

• Best Private School Teacher
Renee Loebel – Incarnation Catholic School

• Best Public School Teacher
Elizabeth Mullen

• Best Realtor
Maureen Fraser – John Green & Co.

• Best School Principal
Mr. Tyler Salyer – Collierville Elementary School

• Best Town Employee
Bobby Kinney

• Best Veterinarian
Karen Gant – The Pet Hospital


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *