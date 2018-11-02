Reader’s Choice 2018 Winners Announced

Posted on November 2, 2018.
BEST OVERALL
• Man Of The Year
Coach Mike O’Neill
• Woman Of The Year
Executive Pastor Deborah Suddarth
• Best Restaurant
Raven and Lily
• Best Business
At Home Heating and Air
AUTOMOTIVE
• Best Body Shop
Superior Auto Body
• Best Auto Parts Dealer
NAPA
• Best Car Wash
Car Wash USA
• Best New Car Dealer
Sunrise Buick
• Best Auto Service
Christian Brothers Automotive
• Best Tire Dealer
Raleigh Tire
• Best Used Car Dealer
Collierville Auto Center
DINING
• Asian Food
TAO Asian Cuisine
• Best Bakery
Smallcakes
• Best BBQ
Captain John’s BBQ
• Best Breakfast
Waffle Iron
• Best Burger
Huey’s
• Best Business Lunch
Silver Caboose
• Best Catering
Simply Done Catering & Events
• Best Catfish
Captain John’s BBQ
• Best Coffee
Square Beans Coffee
• Best Cupcakes
Smallcakes
• Best Deli
Bogie’s Delicatessen
• Best Doughnuts
Sam’s Donut Shop
• Best Fast Food
Chick-fil-a
• Best Fine Dining
Jim’s Place Grille
• Best Food Truck
Mama D’s
• Best French Fries
McDonald’s
• Best Fried Chicken
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
• Best Hot Wings
Ciao Baby
• Best Ice Cream Shop
Smallcakes
• Best Italian Food
Cafe Piazza
• Best Mexican Food
El Porton
• Best Pizza
Memphis Pizza Cafe
• Best Pulled Pork
Captain John’s BBQ
• Best Ribs
Captain John’s BBQ
• Best Salad
Cheffie’s
• Best Seafood
Bonefish Grill
• Best Shakes
Micco’s Sno Cones
• Best Smoothies
Smoothie King
• Best Southern Cooking
Silver Caboose
• Best Steaks
Jim’s Place Grille
• Best Sushi
TAO Asian Cuisine
EDUCATION
• Best PreSchool/Daycare
Incarnation Catholic School
• Best Private Elementary
Incarnation Catholic School
• Best Private High School
Briarcrest Christian School
• Best PTA/PTO
Collierville Elementary School
• Best Public Elementary
Collierville Elementary School
• Best Public High School
Collierville High School
FINANCIAL
• Best Bank
First Citizen’s National Bank
• Best Credit Union
First South Credit Union
• Best Mortgage
First Citizen’s National Bank
• Best Title Company
CloseTrak Closing & Title Services
HEALTHCARE
• Best Alzheimer’s Care
Page Robbins Adult Day Care
• Best Dental Care
Dr. Nelson W. Campany
• Best Eye Clinic
Cullison Eye Care
• Best Fitness Center
Burn Boot Camp
• Best Hospital
Baptist Collierville
• Best Medical Clinic
Total Health Medical Clinic
• Best Assisted Living
Hearthside Senior Living
• Best Pharmacy
Benevere Pharmacy
• Best Rehabilitation Services
Peak Potential Therapy
• Best Weight Loss Center
PT Squared
RETAIL
• Best Antique Store
Sheffield’s Antique Mall
• Best Appliance Store
Lowe’s
• Best Bridal Service
Ballew Bridal & Formal
• Best Building Supply
Thrifty Building Supply, Inc.
• Best Cell Phone Dealer
A T & T
• Best Children’s Clothing
Sass It Up
• Best Computer Store
Patton Computers
• Best Farm Store
Russell’s Farm Supply
• Best Farmer’s Market
Collierville Farmer’s Market
• Best Florist
CJ Lilly & Co.
• Best Furniture Store
Amish Excellence
• Best Gift Shop
Patricia’s On The Square
• Best Hardware Store
Lowe’s
• Best Jewelry Store
Glenn Clark Jewelers
• Best Lawn and Garden Store
Russell’s Farm Supply
• Best Liquor Store
Cheer’s Wine and Spirits
• Best Lumber Store
Thrifty Building Supply, inc.
• Best Men’s Clothing
Dixie Pickers
• Best Motorcycle Dealership
Bumpus Harley Davidson
• Best Produce
Aldi
• Best Shoe Store
Jackson’s Shoes
• Best Wedding Venue
Simply Done Catering & Events
• Best Women’s Clothing
Patricia’s On The Square
SERVICES
• Best Accounting Firm
Hylander CPA Firm
• Best Barber Shop
Faded Cuts For Men
• Best Beauty Shop
Southern Styles
• Best Builder
Dave Moore Companies
• Best Computer Repair
Patton Computers
• Best Consignment Shop
His & Her Consignment Boutique
• Best Day Spa
In Great Hands
• Best Dry Cleaners
Dry Clean Super Center
• Best Electrical Services
C & B Electric Service LLC
• Best Entertainment
Jumpin’ Jellybeans
• Best Funeral Home
Collierville Funeral Home
• Best Heating/Cooling
At Home Heating & Cooling
• Best Hotel
Marriott Hotels
• Best Insurance Provider
Carrie Moore – Allstate Insurance
• Best Internet Provider
A T & T
• Best Landscaping
Cypress Lawn and Landscapes
• Best Lawn Care
Mid South Turf Professionals
• Best Martial Arts Studio
USA Karate
• Best Movie Theater
Malco
• Best Moving Services
My Town Movers
• Best Nail Salon
Daisy Nails
• Best Party Rentals
Affordable Party Rentals
• Best Pest Control
Fortress Termite and Pest Control
• Best Pet Service
Collierville Pet Hospital
• Best Photo Studio
Cindy B. Thymius Photography
• Best Plumbing
Johnson’s Plumbing
• Best Real Estate Agency
John Green & Co. Realtors
• Best Roofing Company
A-Team Roofing
• Best Staffing
Sedona Staffing
• Best Storage
Chaney Dr. Mini Storage
• Best Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan
• Best Travel Agency
Custom Travel
WORSHIP
• Best Bible School
Grace Hill Church
• Best Church
Grace Hill Church
• Best Outreach Ministry
Young Life
• Best Sunday School
Covenant Baptist
• Best Vacation Bible School
Grace Hill Church
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
• Artist/Craftsman
Cynthia Hoch – Beadlove
• Attorney
Chad Roberts – Harris Shelton
• Best Banker
Gene Bridges – First Citizen’s Nation Bank
• Best Barber
Brittany Streit
• Best Chiropractor
Jeff Carr – Natural Potential Chiropractic
• Best Dentist
Dr. Nelson Campany
• Best Doctor
Dr. Joan Michelle Allmon
• Best Financial Advisor
Gerald Nelson – Principal Services Inc.
• Best Firefighter
Joe Lee Rape
• Best Hair Stylist
Natalie Gurkin Harper – Headlines
• Best Hospital Employee
Alicia Fletcher
• Best Insurance Agent
Caleb Hollingsworth – State Farm Ins.
• Best Massage Therapist
Stephanie Andre – In Great Hands
• Best Mechanic
Ken Daniel
• Best Nurse
Alley Rutledge
• Best Pastor
Jason Stockdale – Grace Hill Church
• Best Pediatrician
Dr. Fesmire – Pediatrics’s East
• Best Pharmacist
Brendell Pounders – Walgreens
• Best Police Officer
Jason Ducham
• Best Private School Teacher
Renee Loebel – Incarnation Catholic School
• Best Public School Teacher
Elizabeth Mullen
• Best Realtor
Maureen Fraser – John Green & Co.
• Best School Principal
Mr. Tyler Salyer – Collierville Elementary School
• Best Town Employee
Bobby Kinney
• Best Veterinarian
Karen Gant – The Pet Hospital
