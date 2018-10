The Collierville Lady Dragons fell to Heritage 3-2 in the state losers bracket after losing 3-0 to Cookeville in the first round on Oct. 16.

They advanced to the 2018 Class AAA State Girls’ Volleyball Tournament by beating Dyer County 3-0 in the sectionals.

PICTURED: Collierville’s Victoria Bouchoc with the soft touch.

