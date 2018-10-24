Breaking the Streak

The Lady Dragons beat Houston 2-1 last Thursday in the Regional Finals.

Collierville ended Houston’s 17-year win streak over the Lady Dragons.

Collierville went on to outlast Henry County two days later in sectionals, earning the squad a trip to the 2018 Class AAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament this week. Collierville (17-3) was scheduled to play Stewarts Creek (19-2-1) on Wednesday night at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in round one of the state tournament. ABOVE: The ‘Collierville Crazies’ storm the field after the Lady Dragons get the big win against Houston.



Collierville players celebrate Elizabeth Slavinsky’s goal last week while two crestfallen Houston players walk off the field.



