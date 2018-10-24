180-lot residential development approved

A large residential subdivision has been approved between Houston Levee Road and Bailey Station Road just north of Bailey Station Elementary School.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the Hidden Creek planned development Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The neighborhood will create 180 single-family lots on the heavily wooded 80-acre lot.

Nearly 20 percent of the development will be used as open space. Town Planner Jaime Groce said the Hidden Creek will be comparable to the Sheperd’s Creek development.

The town’s Planning Commission did not recommend approval of the development in August due to encroachment, setback and buffer concerns. Since that time, the Boyle Investment Company has revised several aspects of the plan

Landscape architect Blair Parker said the development is meant to appeal to “younger folks” who desire smaller lots near green space.

While some living in neighboring developments have cited concerns that Hidden Creek will increase drainage problems in the area, Parker emphasized that the new development will actually improve drainage issues in the area.

Located to the south of the development, Crooked Creek Road will soon be extended eastward in phases to meet Bailey Station Road.

