Town Beautiful Winners

Posted on October 18, 2018.
The Town Beautiful Commission has announced the Town Beautiful Awards for the month of October. The Homeowner’s Association winner is Southridge and the Business of the Month is Carrier Corporation. In addition to the month winners, Town Beautiful also awarded the Martin Family with the Fall Home Beautiful Award.
Homeowners Association of the Month – Southridge – Pictured: Kalyan Bhavaraju, Collierville Town Beautiful; Lance Hepner, Collierville Town Beautiful; Southridge HOA Board Members Praveen Reddy, Harold Booker, Michael Smith; Emily Dale, Association Manager, Keith S. Collins Company, LLC; Hayley Shaw, Assistant Manager, Keith S. Collins Company LLC; Russell Flynn and Alex Moore, landscape managers, Michael Hatcher & Associates.
Fall Home Beautiful Award – Stephanie and Brian Martin at 565 Peterson Lake Pictured: Stephanie and Brian Martin. “We moved to our Peterson Lake home in 2008 and have enjoyed the large lot size of more than two acres while retaining all of the conveniences that Collierville has to offer. During this time we have raised three children with our only daughter Emma now a senior at the new Collierville High School. We love the small town feel and friendly community and look forward to spending even more time in local activities as empty nesters,” said the Martins.
Business of the Month – Carrier Corporation – Pictured: Mike Casoli, Facilities Manager; Peter Ippolito, Facility Maintenance Manager; Michael P. Goodwin, Maintenance Sweeper; Steven Youngblood, plant manager; Lance Hepner, chairmain, Collierville Town Beautiful; Chad Lennard, area operation manager, The Landcare Group; Greg Clark, director, Collierville Parks & Recreation; Kalyan Bhavaraju, Member, Collierville Town
Beautiful Commission.
