Go Jim Go! visits Collierville

Posted on October 18, 2018.

web9

With the entire Bailey Station Elementary student body surrounding the bus loop on warm recent afternoon, Jim Jaggers took a celebratory lap for the annual fundraiser Go Jim Go!
The students, faculty and staff were happy to show their support for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and gave Jaggers a check in the amount of $1,228 for his campaign. The fundraiser is an annual event that the students look forward to each school year.
After raising more than $358,000 in 2017, Go Jim Go! 2018 was back on the road from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3.
Photo by Kim Tunnell


