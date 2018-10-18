Dragons down Gryphons on Senior Night

Posted on October 18, 2018.
By Bill Sorrell
Swaying to the beat of the stadium music while on the sideline, Collierville quarterback Mitch Austin danced around defenders on the field, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another as the Dragons beat St. George’s 35-10 on Friday in Collierville.
“I guess I like to dance,” said Austin, with a smile.
Throwing touchdown passes of 30 yards to Kayvon Anderson, 53 and 32 yards to Ben Olsen, Austin ran for a 5-yard touchdown for the Dragons’ first score as they evened their record to 4-4 with an eye on their archrival Houston.
They play the Mustangs (7-1, 3-0 in Region 7-6A) at 7 p.m. Friday at Houston.
“I think this game provided a lot of confidence going into a rivalry game that a lot of us haven’t experienced including myself. I’ve been looking forward to this matchup my whole high school football career. We have got a lot more to accomplish,” said Austin, after the win over the Gryphons and what will be his first start against the Mustangs. “We got our swagger back after a tough loss to Central,” he continued. “We need every bit of confidence to play (Houston) in that type of environment. I think it is going to be a great game. They have got a great running back (Lincoln Pare). He brings a lot to the table for their offense and they have a good offensive line too. If we execute I think we’ll be fine.”
Completing 16 of 25 passes for 267 yards, Austin, a junior, led the Dragons offense, which also rushed for 123 yards. St. George’s Spencer Smith, Shelby-Metro’s passing leader in total yards with 1,445 through seven games, passed for 168 yards.
He also leads in passing touchdowns with 17 and is second in passing yards per game (206.4), third in total offense per game (228.6).
A 5-yard touchdown run by Nick Seward in the third quarter gave the Gryphons their first TD.
Collierville’s defense held the Gryphons to 4 rushing yards.
Austin entered the game 10th in Shelby-Metro in passing yards with 916, eighth in completion percentage (57.5), fourth in passing yards per game (152.7). He added to the numbers.
“That one roll out, he threw it 40 yards on the run and on a rope. He threw it across his body and hit our receiver in stride,” said Collierville Head Coach Mike O’Neill. “He had a great night. Our receivers did too. Kayvon Anderson and Ben Olsen had a couple of good catches. The receiving corps played really well.”
Austin’s 53-yard roll-out touchdown pass to Olsen gave the Dragons a 21-0 lead with 2:10 left in the second quarter.
Anderson’s 30-yard touchdown reception earlier in the second quarter had given the Dragons a 14-0 lead. Austin got the Dragons on the board with a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Olsen’s second touchdown catch put them up 35-10 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Caleb Myers kicked three extra points and Sam Cardenas two.
A 6-yard touchdown run by Ladarin Brown put the Dragons up 28-3.
“He is doing an awesome job passing,” wide receiver Justin Stonework said of Austin. “He is getting beat up a little bit but he is still stepping up.”
Collierville defensive back Cade Cupp said, “Being as good as a baseball player as he is, Mitch is so deadly. He has a deadly arm and his vision is great.”
Said defensive tackle Jared Dawson, “Mitch was throwing it to the right places for them to be able to catch it and keep going and make touchdowns. He made it through some tight windows like in the corners.”
Said Austin, “I wouldn’t say this is my best game, I could’ve done the little things better but I’m poud of our team conquering a win. I’ve been throwing to these guys since I was a freshman so I know the timing I need to get the ball off and where to place it.”
O’Neill said, “Justin Stonework is so dangerous. After he catches it, he doesn’t need much room to get through.”
Stonework caught 6 passes for 74 yards, Olsen 5 for a game-high 103, Anderson 3 for 59 yards, Kobe Perkins 2 for 22 yards.
Entering sixth in Shelby-Metro, Stonework has a 70.9 receiving-yard average and 496 in receiving yards. He is second in total catches with 33.
“We blocked at the point of attack well with our receivers on the perimeter. We did good at times in the running game. We relied on the pass tonight,” said O’Neill.
Perkins rushed for 34 yards, Caleb Harris 35, Murphy 14, Jaden Spencer 15, Brown 21.
St. George’s Carsten Haddad kicked a 21-yard field goal, capping a 72-yard drive that showcased Smith’s passing ability and adroit recievers.
After a 15-yard pass to Isaac Smith to the Gryphons 47, Seward made a great catch. Scrambling, Smith ran for 9 yards and then connected with a 38-yard pass to Wes Smith to the Collierville 8 with 6 seconds left in the first half. A penalty on Collierville put it at the 4. Smith then passed to Isaac Smith in the end zone which was broken up by Jordan Henderson.
With one second left Haddad cut the lead to 21-3.
During the drive and with 1:42 left in the second quarter, St. George’s Justin Bray, a 6-3, 210-pound senior wide receiver/defensive end, broke his left ankle.
‘The Collierville player kind of slung me to the ground then it got bent back under me and I heard it crack,” said Bray, who has committed to play at Mercer University.
He is out for the season.
“The rest of the season is dedicated to Justin,” said Isaac Smith. “He has been hindered all year due to a bum groin. He kept fighting and doing everything he can to help his squad.”
St. George’s Head Coach Andre Lott called Bray “a big factor” offensively and defensively.
“He knows how to win and he knows how to fight and guys follow him. Those are big factors when he is out of the game.”
Said O’Neill, “I feel for him (Bray). They don’t have a lot of kids over there. I pray and I wish him the best.”
Regardless of the result, his team keeps fighting said Lott.
“We are always going to finish,” he said. “That is our goal whatever the results are going to be, finish the play, finish the game, continue to fight, continue to get better.”
A former NFL and University of Tennessee defensive player, Lott said “we fought at UT. That is what i am trying to instill in my guys. If we are playing a national championship team or whoever, continue to fight every play and fight for each other. NFL, it’s the same thing. Football is football. It starts with the O-line and the quarterback has to make smart decisions, receivers and running backs have to make plays.”
The Gryphons (3-5, 3-2 region) play at First Assembly Christian School (3-5, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a region game.
“We are still sitting well,” said Lott. The Gryphons will play their third 6A school this season on Oct. 26 school against Houston.
“Playing a 6A school, it is the numbers, he continued. “It’s no execuses regardless of how many numbers a team has.”
Collierville’s defense produced.
“We played solid football. We were able to get around the football and play pass defense. Jared Dawson did a good job. C.J. Barnes has been causing havoc in the backfield. Good pressure is the best pass defense,” said O’Neill.
Defensive back Jordan Henderson has six interceptions this season among the most in the area.
Dawson and Barnes combined for three of four quarterback sacks. With his team-high 7 tackles (5 solo), Dawson had 18 yards in sack loss. Barnes had 6 (4 solo) tackles with a sack of 14 yards. Eric Heilman had 5 (4 solo) tackles.
Jaylon Gonzales, Collierville defensive back, defended 6 passes including breakups. Jordan Wright had 2 defended passes. Cupp, Henderson, Victor Glover, Heilman one each.
“It was about being focused and keeping your head in the game, don’t let up. Everybody stayed together as a team. C. J. Barnes, Jared Dawson, Sean Johnson, Anu Dokun, Harrison Lester all did really good,” said Gonzales.
Cupp called the defensive line a “superstar.”
“We have the best D-line in the our conference right now. They have some good receivers and playmakers but they couldn’t get the ball off in time to make anything happen. We have some playmakers, C.J. Barnes (defensive end) and Jared Dawson. He is an upcoming senior. Sean Johnson (senior defensive end) is new to the team. He is a playmaker as well. We have Jordan Henderson in the secondary. We have Riley Basham at the other corner.”
A senior, Cupp, who had two tackles, said holding St. George’s to a field goal instead of a touchdown was a plus.
