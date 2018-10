The Collierville NAACP recently hosted a Candidate Forum for the upcoming election. Early voting began Wednesday. From left are:

• Maureen J. Fraser -Town of Collierville Alderman position (1)

• Sanjeev Memula – TN House of Representatives District 95-Democrate

• Gregory D. Cotton – Town of Collierville Alderman position (4)

• Billy Patton – Town of Collierville Alderman position (2)

• Erika Stotts Pearson – United State of Representatives District 8-Democrate

• Tom Allen – Town of Collierville Alderman position (4)

• William Boone – Town of Collierville Alderman position (1)

• Eelco R. Van Wijk – Town of Collierville School Board position (4)



Photo by Ruth Goodman

