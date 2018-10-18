Board to discuss renovations to historic high school

The town is preparing to spend more than $4 million to further bolster a historic Collierville landmark.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss expansion and renovation work to the 82-year-old Collierville Historic High School next Monday during the regularly scheduled meeting.

The first phase of the project was completed last summer. The Historic High School currently houses the Collierville Schools administration offices.

First floor renovations were finished in May 2015.

The second phase could cost around $4.6 million and include the construction of a new two-story entrance on the north side of the building, a new parking lot, sidewalks, exterior doors and more.

Interior improvements include the installation of a new elevator, the replacement of water and drain pipes to the restrooms.

The building, at the corner of W. Poplar Ave. and Walnut Street, will remain operational during all stages of construction.

Four years ago, the town approved a design contract with WALKERarch to create project drawings for the building.

