The Planters NUTmobile visited shoppers at Collierville’s Kroger last week.

NUTmobile is a series of automobiles shaped like a peanut that are used to promote and advertise Planters products in the United States.

The first version was created in 1935. Drivers of the NUTmobile are known as “Peanutters.”

The current NUTmobile is a converted 2014 Isuzu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest