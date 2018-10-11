Highs & Lows

n The Houston High School girls’ soccer team closed out the regular season last week by besting rival Collierville High School.

The Lady Mustangs started off the game by scoring first, followed by a goal from the Lady Dragons.

Houston closed out the game with two more goals and won the match 3-1.

The Houston student section was filled with excitement with “back-to-back” chants and constant cheering.

Despite this being the last game of the regular season, Houston has matches to come in the playoffs.

These matches will be against district competition this week and regional competition next week.

The Lady Mustangs are 18-1 on the season and ranked the No. 3 team in the state.

Their lone loss came last month against Northern Highlands, the No. 1 team in New Jersey.

Collierville finished its season 13-3-1. They finished their season with a 9-0 win over Southwind.

PICTURED: Houston’s Cara Young and Maddie Eskin celebrate a goal while a crestfallen Collierville player walks off the field.

