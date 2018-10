The Houston Lady Mustangs won the Div. 1 Class AAA Regionals Tuesday night at White Station High School.

Houston bested the Collierville Dragons 25-21 in game 4 and won the match 3-1.

They advanced to the Regional Finals by beating Whitehaven 3-0 in the semifinals on Monday.

The Lady Mustangs will play Clarksville on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Sectionals.

The Lady Dragons are scheduled to play Dyer County at 7 p.m. on Thursday.