Town continues to upgrade drainage infrastructure in area neighborhoods

Collierville’s Engineering Department keeps a close eye on how the Town’s drainage infrastructure is working, and in the coming months there will be several repair projects taking place.

Residents on Wilson Street have had water flooding their yards and garages, so the Town is responding to the problem by installing 525 feet of drainage pipe and 8 new inlets to increase the street’s drainage capacity.

They’ll also be replacing an old 6” water line with a new line, hydrants and service to meters. This should increase water pressure to homes on the street. The repairs will begin around the first week of October and will take 6 weeks to complete. The cost for this project is $137,017.

The Acorn Village neighborhood will also be getting repairs to improve drainage.

Town Engineer Dale Perryman said that the Acorn Village development was built in the 1960’s and has been getting repairs done in phases, starting around 2009. The 2018 repair work will be phases III and IV.

Alcorn Village Phase III’s main flooding problems have been at the intersection West Street and Burkman Streets. The area will receive 820 feet of drainage pipe and 19 new drain inlets, and the cost will be around $280,225.

Alcorn Village Phase IV will install 738 feet of drainage pipe and 14 drainage inlets along the back lot lines of properties that front on West Street. The cost for Phase IV is $265,370.00.

Both Alcorn Village projects will begin around the first week of October and be completed in six weeks, and both are completely funded by grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

