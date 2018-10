Geethika Chelamala was crowned the 2018 Collierville High School Homecoming Queen on Sept. 21 at the new Landers Sportsplex.

Chelamala was crowned by last year’s Queen, freshman lacrosse player at Lee University, Shayna Ryan.

Students chanted ‘Gee-thi-ka! Gee-thi-ka!’ at both the Homecoming pep rally and the football game.

Photos by Holland Studio

