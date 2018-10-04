Dragons succumb to Central’s powerful run attack

The Collierville Dragons jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead Friday night on the road against Memphis Central but eventually succumbed to the Warriors’ powerful run game in the second half.

Collierville quarterback Mitch Austin threw for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns. The junior found 5 receivers, including Justin Stonework for 103 yards and a touchdown.

However, Central broke loose in the third quarter and scored 23 unanswered points.

Central quarterback Sylvester Donerson was uanable to complete a pass but it didn’t matter as the Warriors gained 435 rushing yards in the game.

Darryl Grayson ran for 139 yards on just 15 carries. Alan Thornton scorched the Dragons for 152 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Central added two more touchdowns in the final quarter and picked up the 37-20 win.

Collierville receivers Kayvon Anderson, Kobe Perkins and Ben Olsen caught three passes each. Perkins added a touchdown to his statline as well.

Peyton Murphy led Collierville with 35 rushing yards.

Two-way player Cade Cupp scored a rushing touchdown for the Dragons and had 6 tackles on defense.

Senior safety Jordan Henderson paced the Dragons with 9 tackles. Jared Dawson, Anu Dokun and Eric Heilman combined for 15 tackles.

Collierville (3-4) will host St. George’s (3-4) next Friday at 7 p.m.

The Gryphons are coming off of a 28-7 loss to University School of Jackson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

