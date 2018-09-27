Dragons’ offense, defense click on Homecoming Night

The Collierville Dragons picked up their third win of the season Friday night by beating Wooddale 42-0 on Homecoming Night.

The victory was also the first home game that the Dragons played in the new 5,000-seat Landers SportsPlex.

Quarterback Mitch Austin returned from injury after sustaining a major contusion to his left quadricep earlier this month.

He threw for 95 yards and a touchdown and completed 9-of-12 passes. His favorite target was receiver Justin Stonework, who caught 5 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Collierville shared the ball on the ground. Ladarin Brown got the bulk of the carries and ran for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

Cade Cupp chipped in 35 rushing yards and a touchdown and Peyton Murphy and Kobe Perkins each had a touchdown.

Caleb Myers completed all 6 point-after-touchdown attempts.

On defense, the Dragons only allowed 14 passing yards and 12 yards on the ground. Collierville also forced two fumbles and Jordan Henderson had an interception.

CJ Barnes and Jared Dawson combined for 6 tackles.

Collierville (3-3) will play at Central High School this Friday night at Crump Stadium in Memphis.

The Warriors (5-0) are coming off of a 37-9 win over Fairley. Central’s defense has only allowed 31 total points this season.

Collierville’s opponents are averaging 18 points a game.

After playing the Warriors, Collierville will have a week off before hosting St. George’s on Oct. 12. The Gryphons (3-3) are coming off of a 55-14 loss to Lausanne.

