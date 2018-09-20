Landers Auto announces naming rights for CHS Sports Complex



Collierville High School officially announced today that Landers Auto Group will have the naming rights of the school’s new Sports Complex, the overarching facility where all athletic fields will be located. The facility will be known as Landers SportsPlex.

The naming rights are part of a 10-year agreement to support the school. In return, the Landers name will be placed at the main entrances from the road to the SportsPlex as well as the entrance to the SportsPlex and prominence on the football field including the Jumbo Tron and press boxes. In addition, Landers will receive other permanent signage in the main field house and digital signage on all of the fields along with other assets.

“Building a new school created a number of unique ways to involve the business community in the expansion of our school,” said John Aitken, superintendent of Collierville Schools. “Through these partnerships, we’ve created relationships and built facilities that will serve Collierville and its students for years to come.”



The Landers SportsPlex includes a 5,000 seat Dragon Football Stadium with a state-of-the-art scoreboard with 15mm resolution display and Sport Sound Audio System. This is the same high-resolution display you see at NFL stadiums such as Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The interactive LED video board will add an extra element of entertainment at the games plus give advertisers additional exposure. We hope this will give our athletic programs and school assemblies a better experience overall for years to come with one of the best scoreboards in the state.

The Landers SportsPlex also includes an Indoor Training Facility which is a 50-yard turf practice field, as well as premier Baseball and Softball Fields and fieldhouses, a soccer field, practice field and fieldhouse, Lacrosse field, six tennis courts, outdoor track, as well as a 3,000-seat varsity gym, 750-seat auxiliary gym and 150-seat auxiliary gym and over 1,500 parking places.

The first event in the Landers SportsPlex will be Sept. 21 with a 7 p.m. football kickoff against Wooddale High School. The opening event will be this year’s Homecoming. Landers will be recognized on field before the game.

BELOW: Landers Auto Group Managing Partner Don Kitchens addresses the media Thursday morning while introducing Collierville High School’s new football field.

