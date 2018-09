Members of the Tennessee Shakespeare Company performed The Two Gentlemen of Verona on Friday night at the Train Depot on Collierville’s Historic Town Square.

The group will be traveling the county all month to 11 different venues to celebrate its eleventh season.

The free Shakespeare Shout-Out Series will commence on Sept. 29 at the Benjamin Hooks Public Library at 2 p.m. and later that day on Overton Square in Memphis at 6 p.m.