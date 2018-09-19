New hotel scheduled north of Carriage Crossing

A new 85-room Holiday Inn Express is scheduled for construction just north of Carriage Crossing.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the 51,448-square-foot preliminary site plan next Monday during its regularly scheduled semi-monthly meeting.

The property is east of the Fairfield Inn that is currently under construction.

The proposed 4-story hotel will be located along the north side of Collierville Road, approximately 1,300 feet northeast of Houston Levee Road. It will feature a fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor patio and breakfast area.

The adjacent Fairfield Inn is scheduled to include 110 guest rooms.

Both projects are located on the 2.22 acre Price Farm site.

A Courtyard by Marriott hotel is already located within the Carriage Crossing outdoor shopping destination.

Related News

• Board members will also vote on a professional services agreement for design work associated with the Highway 175 road widening project.

The project includes the widening of Shelby Drive from Jasper Park Lane to Shelby Post Road, just east of S. Byhalia Road.

The project has been budgeted for $1.16 million. Eighty percent of that will be reimbursed by TDOT.

• The Board will vote on a professional services agreement for the resurfacing of Wolf River Blvd. between Stillwind Lane and Brackenshire Lane.

The project could cost the town around $34,118.

• Local media members will be touring the athletic facilities at the new Landers SportsPlex at Collierville High School this week.

The athletic facility features a 5,000-seat stadium, including a state-of-the-art scoreboard with 15mm resolution display and Sport Sound Audio System.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

