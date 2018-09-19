Dragons struggle to find offense in Cordova loss

While Collierville’s defense held Cordova to negative rushing yards last week it’s offense wasn’t as successful.

The Dragons failed to score Friday night at home and eventually fell to the Wolves 19-0.

Collierville used a 7-man squad in the run game and gained 121 yards on the ground.

Peyton Murphy paced the Dragons with 16 yards on 15 carries. With quarterback Mitch Austin out after sustaining a major contusion to his left quadricep earlier this month, sophomore Riley Basham got the start and completed 6-of-18 passes for 41 yards.

The Dragon defense forced 3 fumbles but was unable to convert any of the turnovers into points.

Senior linebacker Eric Heilman led Collierville’s defense with 5 tackles and a forced fumble. Senior linebacker C.J. Barnes and junior defensive lineman Jared Dawson combined for 8 tackles.

Cordova’s strength was the passing game. The Wolves threw for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. Justin Lynn threw for both touchdowns and completed 8-of-15 passes. Joshua Hastings caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Deon Hamer caught 2 passes for 59 yards.

Tarique Barnes and Rodkerion Lucas combined for 11 tackles in the game.

Cordova (4-1) will host Sheffield (0-5) this Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Houston next week.

Collierville (2-3) will host Wooddale (4-1) this Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Central next week.