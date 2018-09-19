Collierville Sidewalk Sale

Posted on September 19, 2018.
The Collierville Chamber of Commerce co-hosted the bi-annual Fall Sidewalk Sale on Sept. 14-16.
Participating shops throughout Collierville offered bargains galore during the three-day event.
Several shops around the town’s Historic Town Square participated this year, including Dee Larue Designs, Jack Anna Beanstalk, Brooks Museum and the Bible Museum.
MIDDLE: Jane Puckett and Deb Walters check out the
Brooks Museum.
BOTTOM: Peyton Torvik is pictured shopping inside of Jack Anna Beanstalk.
