Gryphons pick up big win

The St. George’s Gryphons held off ECS by a count of 24-21 in last Friday’s league outing.

With the win, St. George’s upgrades its record to 2-2 on the season.

St. George’s held a 21-7 lead at halftime but the Eagles scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter.

St. George’s held on to win though, scoring a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Gryphons travel to Harding Academy to encounter the Lions in a Div. II-AA West outing on Sept. 14.

The Lions go into the outing with a record of 3-2.

Harding Academy won 33-20 in its recent non-league outing against Bolivar Central.

With the loss, ECS moves to 3-1 on the season. The Eagles host University School of Jackson to encounter the Bruins in a Div. II-AA West outing on Friday.

The Bruins go into the outing with a record of 1-2. University School of Jackson won 28-0 in its recent non-league outing against Trinity Christian Academy.

PICTURED: St. George’s wide receiver Isaac Smith gets horizontal for the catch. Smith scored the first touchdown of the game last week.

Photo by Kevin Lewter