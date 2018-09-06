School District celebrates teachers at 30th annual Appreciation Luncheon

The Collierville Education Foundation kicked off the 2018/2019 school year with the annual Teacher Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 10.

This year, CEF partnered with Collierville Schools to hold a special luncheon to include all staff as well as dignitaries at the new Collierville High School with a guest list of over 1,000.



When asked about the change of venue, Jeff Elsworth, CEF President, shared, “In my opinion anything that is said about the new high school would be an understatement and under-estimate what this facility will do in the coming years. Our 30th annual lunch was a shake-down cruise for the cafeteria and it looks like it was a success. It’s hard to serve around 1,000 people in a short period of time but it was done. Great event and a success for everyone.”

During the luncheon, the Town of Collierville and the Collierville Education Foundation gave out $10,000 in mini-grants to randomly selected teachers. The two hundred $50 mini-grants provide a little extra money for last minute classroom needs.

Mayor Stan Joyner expressed his excitement of the day and appreciation for the teachers, “I realize that the foundational fabric of all great communities is a great public education system. I also recognize that Collierville Schools and our great teachers are a tremendous asset to this community. To all the educators we honored – congratulations! And thank you for inspiring generations of Collierville children.”

In addition to honoring the teachers, the Collierville Education Foundation presented the C.H. Harrell Award. The award, named after Charles Herbert Harrell, a beloved principal of Collierville High School from 1932-1945, is given annually to those who go above and beyond to support education in Collierville.

“This year’s recipient, Landers Ford of Collierville, has shown over and over their dedication and commitment to our teachers and schools,” said Elsworth.

Landers Ford sponsors the Collierville Police Department’s annual Classic Car Show that benefits CEF as well as the CEF annual golf tournament and Teacher Trivia Night. To date, Landers Ford has contributed over $160,000 to CEF through donations and sponsorships.

The luncheon culminated with the drawing for door prizes provided by various businesses. Superintendent John Aitken added, “Thanks to CEF and all the many sponsors- we had a great day of celebration.”

