Austin has massive game against Bartlett

Collierville quarterback Mitch Austin had a huge game Friday night in a 34-20 win over Bartlett at home.

Austin completed 25 of his 37 throws for 342 yards and three touchdowns. He only had one pick in the game and also ran for a touchdown.

His primary target was receiver Justin Stonework, who caught 11 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Olsen also had a touchdown catch.

The Dragons jumped on Bartlett early and were up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. They had a 24-13 lead at halftime and would never relinquish the lead.

On the ground, Collierville was paced by Peyton Murphy, who had 70 yards on 16 attempts.

Cade Cupp and Eric Heilman led the Dragon defense with 6 tackles each. Sean Johnson chipped in 5 tackles. Jordan Henderson had two interceptions.

Caleb Myers chipped in two field goals and completed all four of his extra-point kicks.

Collierville is now 2-1 on the season and scheduled to host 3-0 Germantown this Friday at 7 p.m. The Red Devils are coming off of a 55-7 win over Millington and haven’t been challenged much this season.