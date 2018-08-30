Saints roll Goodpasture

n The Briarcrest Saints thumped the visiting Goodpasture Christian Cougars 48-0 Friday night.

Senior quarterback Jackson Walker spread the ball around to nine receivers while throwing for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Michael Dallas chipped in a touchdown throw of his own and completed 75 percent of his passes.

Junior running backs Marlon Hampton and Jabari Small combined for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Reginald Neely lead all receivers with 71 yards and a touchdown. He did so on a single catch.

Neely, along with Dallas and Jack Kruse, each had an interception. Gunner Campbell recovered a fumble.

The Saints will play at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-0) in Madison, Miss.

The Patriots have beaten their first two opponents 83-16.

PICTURED: Receiver Carrington Kelsey breaks a tackle to gain extra yardage.

He had four receptions and 21 yards in Friday’s game.

Photo by Dana Goode

