County OKs development south of town

Despite resistance from the Town of Collierville, a large residential development has been approved by the Shelby County Commission.

Commissioners voted in favor of the Quinn Ridge development Monday night.

Collierville officials recently sought legal assistance to defend the town from the proposed development between Quinn and Quad County roads.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously in July to authorize Mayor Stan Joyner to submit an “engagement letter” to attorney and Sen. Mark Norris and the law firm of Adams and Reese in an effort to “protect the town’s interests against actions incompatible with the Land Use Plan.”

A Planned Unit Development (PUD) has been proposed for unincorporated Shelby County, south of Collierville and less than a mile from the state line.

The proposed development is within the town’s annexation reserve plan.

“It is substantially different from the rural and residential estate development pattern in the area,” Town Administrator James Lewellen said of the development.

Board members attended a meeting of the Shelby County Land Use Control Board on July 12 to defend the Land Use Plan.

“This project is incompatible with our land use plan and will have a detrimental impact on surrounding properties,” Joyner said. “Furthermore, it has the potential to destabilize the neighborhood and reduce property values. We strongly urge the SCLUCB to deny this development plan.

“This is an affirmation that our Land Use Plan has value and supports strategically planned growth for Collierville and our reserve areas,” he added. “It was critically important that we defend the investment of Collierville citizens in terms of their property values.”

A 543-lot development on 177 acres was proposed this spring between Quinn Road and Interstate 269.

The gated neighborhood would be built in 14 phases over more than 10 years.

None of the homes would be smaller than 2,500 square feet.

