Dragons nearly topple Olive Branch in season opener

Despite trailing 21-3 at halftime, the Collierville Dragons made the first game of their season competitive by scoring 11 unanswered points in the third quarter.

While the scoring burst wasn’t enough to lift Collierville past Olive Branch, which won 21-14, it did highlight the Dragon’s talented defense.

After scoring on a field goal in the first quarter the Dragon’s offense went cold.

Then, after another field goal to open the second half, Collierville’s defense sparked a comeback run late in the third quarter.

Senior free safety Jordan Henderson picked off a pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown. The Dragons then successfully completed a two-point conversion.

The interception was Henderson’s second in the game.

While Collierville’s offense was able to get back down field in the fourth quarter it could not find the end zone again.

CJ Barnes, Will Buchanan and Jared Dawson each had seven solo tackles for the Dragon’s defense.

On offense, quarterback Mitch Austin completed 15 of 29 passes for 138 yards. He threw one interception.

Senior receiver Justin Stonework had eight catches for 81 yards.

The Dragon’s ground game suffered all night as the team gained less than 40 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Austin picked up a team high 28 rushing yards.

Collierville (0-1) will play at Center Field this Friday night at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are coming off of a 42-28 win over St. George’s.