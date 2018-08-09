Houston athletes named to All-American team

Three local standout student athletes are receiving national attention for their gifts on the football field.

Houston High School seniors Kip Frankland, Will Gusmus and Matt Needham were recently named to the Blue-Grey All-American Eastern Team after dominant performances in the “super combine” over the summer.

Frankland and Needham, both offensive linemen, and Gusmus, an outside linebacker, scored well enough in the combine to receive an invite to compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this December inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The three Houston High students are among only 90 senior recruits to be selected from more than 6,750 players who competed in the regional combine.

“We are just so thankful for all of the great coaching Will has received at Houston and with the Germantown Football League over the years,” said mother Allison Gusmus of Collierville.

At the Philadelphia combine, Gusmus, who already has a college offer from Delta State University, shined in the 40-yard dash, bench press and the 5-10-5 shuttle run, which he ran in less than four seconds. It was the fastest time among all participants.

At 6-foot-3, Frankland already has offers from Middle Tennessee State University, Navy and Virginia. Needham, who is 6-foot-6, has college offers from schools like the University of Memphis, Austin Peay, Murray State and Southern Illinois.

An estimated 650 colleges are expected to scout the Blue-Grey Bowl Game this winter. The coaching staffs for the game consist of former NFL players.

Ninety percent of the All-Americans competing in the game earn college scholarships.