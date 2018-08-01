Students, parents can soon tour new high school

Collierville Schools will open in less than two weeks and the district is planning several events to give the community a sneak peak at the new high school.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Collierville High School will be open for the first day of school on Aug. 13.

Sitting on 150 acres at East Shelby Drive and Sycamore Road, the main building exceeds 450,000 square feet and will accommodate 3,000 students. In other words, it is the largest high school in the state.

Beginning on Aug. 6, high school students and their parents will have an opportunity to tour the school during registration and orientation. Middle school students and their parents will also have an opportunity to tour the school during iPad pick up.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. Residents can tour the school anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m. There will be no entry on the campus before 2:30 p.m. Entrances off Shelby Drive and Sycamore Road will be open.

Personal items like purses or backpacks will not be allowed during the tour.

Parents and students in high school and middle school are encouraged to take advantage of the tours during the week when it will be less crowded. Also, there will be other opportunities throughout the school year for residents to tour the school.

The athletic facilities will not be complete on opening day. A separate event will be held when the Athletic Complex opens in September.

Below is the schedule for the week of registration and orientation.

HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS:

During this time, students will show two proofs of residency, receive their schedules, get parking/bus information, tour the building, and receive their student laptop.

Aug. 6: Seniors 8-11 a.m.

Aug. 7: Juniors 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Aug. 8: Soph. 8-11 a.m.

Aug. 9: Freshmen 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(freshman orientation and registration)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS:

During the following times, students and parents will pick up the child’s iPad and tour the new Collierville High School

Aug. 6: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 7: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Aug. 8: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Aug. 9: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce will also host a special Membership Luncheon event with Collierville Schools’ Superintendent John Aitken, on Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Country Club.

The new school was designed with highly-specialized areas of learning furthering Aitken’s goals to “educate today’s students to be tomorrow’s workforce by preparing them for college for work.”

“I am looking forward to addressing the Collierville Chamber. The business community has always been very supportive of Collierville Schools and has played a major role in the creation of our new high school campus,” said Aitken. “I’m excited to be able to share information about our new programs with this important group of business leaders.”

