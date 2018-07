Collierville Schools Calendar

August 13

First Day of school for students

September 3

Labor Day

September 14

Parent Conferences

October 8-12

Fall Break

October 19

First Quarter Ends

October 22

Second Quarter Begins

November 19-20

Professional Development Days

November 21-23

Thanksgiving Break

December 19-21

Semester Exams

December 21

Second Quarter Ends

December 24 to January 2

Winter Break

January 3-4

Professional Development Day

January 7

First Day for Students

January 21

MLK Jr. Day

February 15

Parent Conferences

February 18

Presidents Day

March 8

Third Quarter Ends

March 11-15

Spring Break

March 18

Fourth Quarter Begins

April 19

Good Friday

April 22

Professional Development Day

May 22-24

Semester Exams

May 24

Fourth Quarter Ends