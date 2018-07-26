Boscos returns to Saddle Creek

This Friday, residents will be able to get one of Boscos’ pizzas and locally made brews at the Shops of Saddle Creek for the first time in 16 years.

Boscos has struck an agreement with the new Saddle Creek Beer Garden to have their beers on tap at the beer garden the last weekend of each month.

This weekend, you’ll be able to try Boscos Famous Flaming Stone, their Bombay IPA, and the first beer they ever brewed in Germantown, the Tennessee Cream Ale.

In 1992, Boscos became the first restaurant in the state of Tennessee to make and sell their own beer. Boscos now produces 50 styles of beer each year.

The success of these brews led to them opening the Ghost River Brewery.

On top of breaking out some of their Germantown classic beers, Boscos has also partnered with the 9 Dough 1 food truck to offer three of their pizzas, including the “Germantown Purist.”

This partnership comes on the heels of the Saddle Creek Beer Garden opening up the inside of the former Grimaldi’s space, alongside the adjoining parking lot scattered with games.

You can now grab a Boscos Tennessee Cream Ale and a slice of Germantown Purist pizza, then go sit in the air conditioned interior while pretending it’s 2002 all over again.

The Saddle Creek Beer Garden opens at 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays, and it will run throughout the fall.