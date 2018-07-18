7-UPcoming Season

Houston High was one of several schools to participate in the St. Benedict at Auburndale 7-on-7 Football Tournament last week.

The Mustangs came in second place in the annual tournament, with White Station taking first place.

The Houston varsity football team will kick off its season on Aug. 17 with a home game against Brighton.

The Cardinals reached the Class 5A semifinals last season. Look for Journal West 10’s annual Gridiron Glory football section next month.

PICTURED: A Houston wide receiver snags a pass over a Fayette-Ware defender.

Mustang offensive lineman Ryan Bullock won the Linemen Contest at the 7-on-7 Tournament.