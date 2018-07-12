Lott named new head coach

“Outstanding, knowledgeable, focused and committed” are a few of the words others have used to describe Andre Lott. A five-year veteran of Gryphon Athletics, Lott was recently promoted to assistant athletic director for college recruiting and head coach of the school’s football program.

Previously, Lott was the VFL coordinator for football and coached track at the University of Tennessee.

Prior to that he played football for the Tennessee Volunteers, the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rounding out the Athletic Department are former CBHS Assistant David Stooksbury as Assistant Athletic Director for Admission, Offensive Coordinator, and Head Track Coach.

Josh Crouch, arriving from Wilson Central, will serve as sports information director and handle defensive coordinator duties.

PICTURED: From left are David Stooksbury, Andre Lott and Josh Crouch.