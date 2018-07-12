Local students earn top marks at state championships

Members of the Collierville High School trap team were among the more than 1,400 youth athletes, from middle school to college, to participate in the 2018 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championships in Nashville.

The Collierville students finished third in the Intermediate Entry Level Team

The State Championships spanned five full days of co-ed competition in three shotgun shooting sports disciplines: trap, skeet and sporting clays. Individuals and teams from all corners of the state competed for titles in nearly 70 categories.

“Tennessee SCTP is proud of all our athletes–and the coaches and parents who support them. These young men and women are not only accomplished on the shooting sports fields but also academically,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program Manager. “This past week, the athletes battled adverse weather conditions yet performed exceptionally well and impressed the spectators with their skill, determination, and sportsmanship.”

The governing body of the sport in Tennessee is the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program, an initiative of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources. Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program introduces youth to the shooting sports and recruits them into an outdoor lifestyle.

“We’re excited to see many Tennessee SCTP athletes move on to the 2018 National Championships, July 14-21, and we are confident they will represent the state of Tennessee and our program well,” said Peercy. “Not only do these youth represent the shooting sports, but they also represent the future of outdoor sports, conservation, and wildlife in Tennessee. That’s exciting.”

Hunters and anglers are the main source of funding for wildlife conservation in Tennessee and are leading advocates for policies that promote good stewardship of our natural resources.