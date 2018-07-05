Goodwin honored for years of service

Collierville celebrated Chief Larry Goodwin’s retirement last week at a ceremony sponsored by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“It’s been a good ride,” said Goodwin. “I’ve been a policeman 48 years, and now I’m going to take it easy for a little bit.”

Goodwin will be retiring at the end of June after serving in law enforcement for the Memphis and Collierville communities for almost half a century. His dedication and expertise will be missed, however, Goodwin has certainly earned the time to “take it easy.”

“Larry caught the attention of his fellow officers even before he became Collierville Police Chief,” said James Lewellen, town administrator. “Due to his extensive experience and knowledge of police work he was viewed with respect as a leader who has done it all. As a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, a Patrolman, Commander of the Organized Crime Vice Division and Commander of the West Precinct Uniform Patrol Division with the Memphis Police Department he knows full well what it means to send an officer into harm’s way.

“His broad scope of experiences may be responsible for his calm demeanor in stressful situations,” he continued. “I’ve always admired him for that. Under his leadership, the Collierville Police Department has grown into a very large and complex organization which demands a wide range of leadership and management skills.

“The department hasn’t just grown,” Lewellen concluded, “it has grown into one of the most capable and most respected departments in the state. He is leaving behind some very large shoes to fill.”