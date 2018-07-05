CFD welcomes new hires, celebrates promotions

Collierville’s Fire Department welcomed in eight new firefighters at an Oath of Office and Promotion Ceremony on June 28 at Collierville First Baptist Church.

The fellowship hall was filled with family, friends, town staff and members of fire departments from nearby communities.

Collierville Fire Chief Buddy Billings spoke to the new firefighters from the stage with words of challenge and encouragement.

“This is a great day for you and for the Collierville community,” he said. “The quality of services we provide and the professionalism with which you conduct yourself both on and off the job should set a standard of professionalism I expect will be unparalleled.”

Each new firefighter received their badge from Billings and were pinned by special people in their lives, such as parents, wives or fiancées.

The new members of the Collierville Fire Department include: Firefighters Robert Cogdill, Trevor Danis, Forrest Griffin, Zachary Jackson, Joshua Scott, Chaney Young, and Firefighter/Paramedics Xavier Bingham and Jason Caccamisi.

Following the induction badge presentation to the new firefighters, Billings turned the focus to the promotion part of the ceremony. Twelve current firefighters were promoted to ranks that carry new and additional responsibilities. The firefighters who were promoted received new badges that carry their new job title.

The promoted Fire Department members include: Drivers Justin Baker, David Lock, Chad Wilburn and Driver/Paramedics Derek Smith and Barry Spain; Lieutenants Clay Blair, Dustin Johnson and Lieutenant/Paramedics Dennis Hunsucker and Lisa Smithmier; Battalion Chief Rickey Walker Sr.; Battalion Chief of Training Bobby Cannon; and Chief of Fire Prevention Paul Witt.