Board extends Aitken’s contract

Superintendent John Aitken will continue to lead the Collierville school district for at least two more years.

The Collierville Schools Board of Education unanimously voted last week to extend Aitken’s contract through June 30, 2020.

Aitken became Collierville’s first municipal school district superintendent in 2014 after 30 years with Shelby County Schools.

Aitken will have a base salary of $188,700 with an annual performance bonus of $20,000. He will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the “successful opening and conversion of new and existing schools in the district.”

The superintendent position is entitled to 20 days of paid vacation every school year and 10 sick days.

The district will also reimburse any auto expenses up to $500 a month.

Noting Aitken’s innovative leadership, Board member Mark Hansen said Aitken “probably deserves more than this.”

In related news:

• Board members approved the Schilling Farms Elementary School Playground Bid be Awarded to Custom Recreation Inc. in the amount of $124,647.

• Board members approved an amendment to the 2018-19 School Nutrition Fund Budget, estimating more than $1 million in income and expenditures from contracted food services at the new Collierville High School.

• Board members approved an amendment to the 2018-19 General Fund Budget, reflecting the purchase of three maintenance vehicles for $90,000.