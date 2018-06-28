New restaurant to open on town square

Business owner Watty Brooks Hall has announced the new tenant that will be going into the vacant space on 120 E. Mulberry Street.

Raven & Lily, a southern eclectic bistro, will be occupying the space, which was previously Brooks Pharm2Fork, by August 2018.

“I am so excited to announce Raven & Lily Restaurant as our newest addition to the Town Square,” said Hall. “They are going to bring an exciting and flavorful menu that the patrons of Collierville will love.”

Hall is also very excited about welcoming the owners.

Hall is the landlord of the space on Mulberry St., which is only a few doors down from her local gift shop, The Brooks Collection. Hall has lived in Collierville her entire life and started her store in 1999. The space that Raven & Lily will be occupying was once her father’s pharmacy, Brooks Pharmacy, for over 10 years.

“We never dreamed of the opportunity we have before us now,” said Justin Young, owner and chef of Raven & Lily Restaurant. “We are honored and challenged to be the absolute best we can be.”

Raven & Lily Restaurant was first started in January 2017, by Justin Young and his wife, Amy.

It is currently located in Oakland, Tenn. Young attended culinary school in Charleston, S.C., which started his love of low country food and fresh ingredients straight from the farm.

He moved home to Memphis and began working for Erling Jensen, which continued for 18 years in the capacity of pastry chef, sous chef, and eventually running his restaurant as the chef de cuisine. Young also spent time in Lyon, France at Restaurant Pierre Orsi. There he worked for Chef Orsi, who was one of the first apprentices to the late Paul Bocuse. Young also spent time as chef of La Tourelle in Memphis.

Young’s attention to detail oriented in fine dining lends itself well to the classic French preparation of his comfortable modern southern cuisine. Young is excited to have his wife by his side, who manages the front of restaurant staff and is considered the “mama” to their employees. They will be serving breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. They will be joining Main Street Collierville, a local nonprofit, as a historic district member.

Main Street Collierville is responsible for promoting the downtown historic district of Collierville. For more information on Main Street Collierville, visit: mainstreetcollierville.org or contact Amanda Harris at Amanda@mainstreetcollierville.org 901.853.1666.