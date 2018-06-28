Milk Dessert Bar to open Friday

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday for Milk Dessert Bar at 1789 Kirby Parkway, Suite 10.

The event will feature complimentary desserts and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Milk Dessert Bar features items such as: ice cream, edible cookie dough, a cereal bar, cakes and cookies, and more.

The overall theme is “classic meets the unexpected,” and the restaurant strives to encourage our customers to disconnect to reconnect.

Milk Dessert Bar’s goal is to evoke the feeling of being at your grandma’s house.

Customers will instantly travel back in time the moment they enter the restaurant, as they are greeted with eclectic furniture, music ranging from the 1930s-1980s and the smell of freshly baked goods.

Owner and founder Sharon Cohn is a self-taught baker who has been seriously baking for 10 years and has eight years of catering experience. Having traveled all around the country for inspiration, Milk Dessert Bar has been a dream in the making for many years.

Cohn is also a University of Memphis graduate and until recently, was a hair wizard for a variety of salons. When she’s not baking, she can be found binge watching Supernatural.

Sharon’s son, A.J., has a degree in sports management and business. Like most young grads, he began stumbling down the path of life trying to find his place in a career.

After two corporate jobs in sales and customer service, he knew that the 9-5 life was not for him. After months of mulling it over, he decided to join the family business. A.J. is truly a jack of all trades and inherited his love for baking from his mother.

Also part of the family business is A.J.’s wife, Madii, who has a degree in journalism and information science. Having worked for many small businesses, she finds it “satisfying to be part of business that has the ability to positively impact people’s lives, even if it’s only by selling delicious desserts.”